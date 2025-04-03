U.S. 10% tariff to hit small manufacturers the hardest, but efforts underway to improve conditions – Ukraine's Deputy PM

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko described the increase in tariffs imposed by the United States on Ukrainian goods as a difficult but not critical situation, noting that small manufacturers will bear the brunt of the impact.

"If the situation remains unchanged, the universal U.S. tariff will primarily affect small manufacturers. Therefore, we are already working to secure better conditions for Ukraine. We export over 600 different product categories to the United States – ranging from highly specialized goods to everyday tools such as wrenches. Of these, 65 product categories have an annual export volume exceeding $1 million," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

She clarified that Ukraine will be subject to a general 10% tariff, unlike Moldova (31%) or the European Union (20%), which face higher rates.

In 2024, Ukraine's exports to the United States totaled $874 million, with $363 million attributed to pig iron and $112 million to pipes. In contrast, Ukraine imported $3.4 billion worth of goods from the United States. The country's tariffs on American products remain relatively low – 10% on automobiles and 0% on coal and oil.

"This means we have a real chance to negotiate better terms, as the U.S. statement explicitly acknowledges the possibility," Svyrydenko said, adding that Ukraine, as a reliable ally and partner, has much to offer the United States, emphasizing that fair tariffs would benefit both nations.

According to an announcement on the White House website late on April 2-3, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) to impose a 10% tariff on all countries, effective April 5, 2025, at 12:01 AM. Notably, Russia was absent from the published tariff tables, though no explanation was provided for this.