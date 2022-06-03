Economy

11:03 03.06.2022

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

1 min read
Since the beginning of the active phase of Russian military operations on the territory of Ukraine, the Ukrainian IT army has attacked more than 1,800 Russian online resources, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov said at the GLOBSEC international security forum in Bratislava.

"Even before the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia constantly attacked Ukraine on the cyber front. We repelled Russian cyber attacks and strengthened the cyber resilience of the state. But with the outbreak of the war, we began not only to defend ourselves, but also created Ukrainian cyber troops, fighting against the enemy and turning into a powerful offensive. Since then, our IT army has already managed to attack more than 1,800 Russian online resources," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, among the most successful cases of the Ukrainian IT army are the hacking of Rutube on May 9, the shutdown of the Russian national system for marking goods and the 1C service.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, in addition to state institutions for cyber defense, 270,000 volunteers from all over the world joined the fight against the aggressor, united in the IT army.

