12:28 18.05.2022

Preparatory work for post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region already underway – Head of Regional Military Administration Kim

Work on the restoration of Mykolaiv region after the end of the war is already underway, but at the moment it is preparatory, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim has said.

In an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, Kim said that in the near future the regional government plans to meet with the Danish ambassador to discuss possible options for the post-war reconstruction of the region, in which Denmark will be involved.

"Recently, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with representatives of Denmark about this [regarding the country's participation in the post-war restoration of Mykolaiv region]. In addition, we have a meeting with the ambassador of this country scheduled for the near future to discuss some options," Kim said.

According to him, the discussion of projects that can be implemented as part of the post-war reconstruction of the region is held centrally with the involvement of the President's Office.

"We submit data there, which are systematized and proposed for implementation. Therefore, work is already underway, but it is now preparatory," the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration said.

