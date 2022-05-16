Economy

15:16 16.05.2022

Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

2 min read
Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for mid-May

The Ministry of Economy of Ukraine has announced the average cost of gasoline at UAH 33.36 per liter and diesel fuel at UAH 35.31 per liter, from which price caps of fuel at filling stations for the middle of May are calculated.

According to the data on the website of the Ministry of Economy, taking into account the highest trade margins, the price cap for not premium gasoline for its sale through a network of filling stations shall not exceed UAH 39.86 per liter, for not premium diesel fuel – UAH 42.31 per liter.

Compared to the beginning of May, the average price for gasoline grew by UAH 2.17 per liter, and for diesel fuel it reduced by UAH 0.32 per liter.

As reported, the government of Ukraine for the period of the quarantine introduced state regulation of prices at filling stations, setting the maximum levels of the trade markup to the average selling price of fuel. The latest values: gasoline – no more than UAH 6.50 per liter, diesel fuel – no more than UAH 7 per liter.

The Cabinet of Ministers also allowed gas stations to set the price of branded premium fuel without restrictions, provided that they also sell fuel at state-regulated prices. Previously, retail prices for branded fuel could not exceed state-regulated retail prices by more than 5%.

Tags: #economy #gasoline #diesel_fuel
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:48 18.04.2022
Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

Fall of Ukrainian economy in March amounts to 45%, state budget deficit in 2022 may reach 26% of GDP – Dragon Capital

19:11 04.04.2022
European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

European Parliament's President Metsola: Blow to Russian economy should be proportional to unprecedented cruelty of Russian occupiers

19:46 19.03.2022
Third of economy is not functioning now – Finance Minister

Third of economy is not functioning now – Finance Minister

12:14 16.03.2022
Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

Some 90% of Ukrainians could be facing poverty, extreme economic vulnerability in the event of protracted war – UNDP

19:38 15.03.2022
Rada nullifies excise tax on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, reduces VAT on import of motor fuel to 7%

Rada nullifies excise tax on gasoline, diesel fuel and liquefied gas, reduces VAT on import of motor fuel to 7%

14:11 14.03.2022
In Ukraine, employers can conclude fixed-term employment contracts for period of martial law - Ministry of Economy

In Ukraine, employers can conclude fixed-term employment contracts for period of martial law - Ministry of Economy

18:37 10.03.2022
To save economy, necessary to abolish customs, reduce non-military govt spending, free roads in peaceful territories from roadblocks – expert

To save economy, necessary to abolish customs, reduce non-military govt spending, free roads in peaceful territories from roadblocks – expert

21:21 08.03.2022
Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

11:13 05.03.2022
Catastrophe awaits Russian economy in one month or two – Arestovych

Catastrophe awaits Russian economy in one month or two – Arestovych

15:47 10.02.2022
Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

Rada approves president's decree on forced seizure of assets of Russia's Sberbank, VEB.RF in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine will develop like Israel as country always ready for war – expert

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

NBU mulling return to floating hryvnia exchange rate - head

Ukraine provides gas transit from Poland to Hungary for over 1 mcm of gas daily – GTSOU head

Ukrainians starting to return home – Kyivstar

Imports of fuel from EU triples – Ukraine's Ministry of Economy

Canada after 20 years cancels 77% duty on hot-rolled steel from Ukraine

Govt reorganizes territorial bodies of State Regulatory Service into 6 interregional departments

Govt transfers 172 Glusco filling stations to management of Naftogaz

Ukraine launches micro-grant program for businesses from nine regions in Diia

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD