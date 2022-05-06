Ukraine, Poland agree on permit-free passage of fuel trucks

The Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Ministry of Infrastructure and Development of Poland have agreed to cancel permits for all carriers engaged in international transportation of fuel, the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure reported on Friday.

"Russian missile strikes on oil refineries and oil depots have created a critical situation in the fuel market. The goal of the Infrastructure Ministry's team in these conditions is the complete liberalization of international freight traffic to solve this problem. The new rules have already entered into force, and both Ukrainian and Polish carriers can take advantage of them. I am grateful to the Polish side for constructive work," Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov was quoted as saying.

According to him, work will continue on simplifying cargo transportation and creating the most simple and understandable rules for carriers of goods necessary for Ukraine.

To enter the territory of Poland without a permit, fuel carriers must register by filling out the form: https://forms.gle/waid3FnRX1duve9z8.

One must fill out the form no later than one day before crossing the border.

As reported, in April, Ukraine and Poland also agreed to increase the volume of rail transportation of Ukrainian exports to the EU and to world markets through Europe. In particular, the parties will set up a joint logistics venture in the near future.