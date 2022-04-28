Ukraine and Japan sign agreement on $100 mln loan - Ministry of Finance

Ukraine and Japan have signed an agreement on a $100 million loan for 30 years at 1% per annum with a grace period of 10 years, the Ministry of Finance reported.

"Today, April 28, 2022, an agreement was signed between the government of Ukraine and the government of Japan on a loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency for development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery and a grant to strengthen the healthcare and medicine system in Ukraine," the ministry said in a release on Thursday.

The Japanese government will provide Ukraine with a $100 million loan on favorable terms.

The matter concerns budgetary support to stabilize the situation in Ukraine, in particular, to ensure priority social, humanitarian, health care costs, support for internally displaced persons and other priority costs.

A grant of approximately $2.3 million will be used to purchase medical equipment.