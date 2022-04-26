Economy

15:14 26.04.2022

Health Ministry urges foreign pharmacies to stop deliveries to Russia of drugs that have Russian analogues

2 min read
Health Ministry urges foreign pharmacies to stop deliveries to Russia of drugs that have Russian analogues

The Ministry of Health has called on foreign pharmaceutical companies to stop supplying their drugs to Russia, which have analogues of Russian production, First Deputy Minister of Health Oleksandr Komarida said.

He explained that the Ministry of Health has analyzed the range of medicines of the vast majority of international pharmaceutical companies that supply their products to the Russian Federation, compared it with the range of medicines that are produced in Russia itself and appealed to foreign manufacturers of medicines registered in the territory of the Russian Federation with a request to stop the supply of analogue medicines to the territory of the aggressor country.

"Such actions will make it possible to reduce revenues from the sale of medicines in the Russian Federation, and, accordingly, revenues to the state budget of the Russian Federation, and hence the possible amount of funding for the war in Ukraine," he told Interfax-Ukraine.

Komarida also said that the Ministry of Health, together with the National Security and Defense Council and people's deputies, are working on another important legislative initiative.

The matter concerns amendments to the law on medicines, which provide for the possibility of refusing state registration of a medicinal product or canceling such registration due to a reduction in the validity period of a registration certificate for a medicinal product.

Refusal or cancellation of registration will occur in the event that, based on the results of the examination and/or consideration of the registration materials added to the application for state registration, re-registration of the medicinal product or amendments to the registration materials for the medicinal product, it is found that one, several or all the stages of production of the medicinal product are carried out by enterprises whose production facilities are located on the territory of the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus.

At the same time, according to Komarida, the state registration in Ukraine of medicines (all or selectively determined by the Ministry of Health) of the applicant can be temporarily canceled (the registration certificate is terminated) if it is established that this applicant or his representative is directly or indirectly associated with business entities, which are directly or indirectly involved in the production of medicines on the territory of the aggressor state (the Russian Federation or the Republic of Belarus).

Tags: #russia #drugs
