Obolon corporation severs cooperation with Russia due to its military aggression in Ukraine

Obolon Corporation (Kyiv), one of the largest brewing companies in the country, on March 10 ceased cooperation in any form with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and all companies located on its territory, and also banned the use of its trademark in Russia, the website of Obolon said on Thursday.

"Our company has decided to terminate any cooperation with the Russian Federation and companies on its territory. We do not maintain any ties with the aggressor country. The use of the Obolon trademark on Russian territory is contrary to our principles and citizenship," the manufacturer said.

According to the company, all Obolon production sites are operating under martial law and have focused their efforts on providing the defenders of Ukraine and the civilian population with drinking water and the necessary military assistance.

"We condemn the military aggression and the encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia - this is irrepressible pain and a terrible tragedy. But we, like all Ukrainians, have done and will do everything in our power to support our state on the path to victory!" Obolon said.

As reported, from March 1, it is forbidden to sell alcoholic products in Kyiv.