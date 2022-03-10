Economy

18:30 10.03.2022

Obolon corporation severs cooperation with Russia due to its military aggression in Ukraine

1 min read
Obolon corporation severs cooperation with Russia due to its military aggression in Ukraine

Obolon Corporation (Kyiv), one of the largest brewing companies in the country, on March 10 ceased cooperation in any form with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation and all companies located on its territory, and also banned the use of its trademark in Russia, the website of Obolon said on Thursday.

"Our company has decided to terminate any cooperation with the Russian Federation and companies on its territory. We do not maintain any ties with the aggressor country. The use of the Obolon trademark on Russian territory is contrary to our principles and citizenship," the manufacturer said.

According to the company, all Obolon production sites are operating under martial law and have focused their efforts on providing the defenders of Ukraine and the civilian population with drinking water and the necessary military assistance.

"We condemn the military aggression and the encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine by Russia - this is irrepressible pain and a terrible tragedy. But we, like all Ukrainians, have done and will do everything in our power to support our state on the path to victory!" Obolon said.

As reported, from March 1, it is forbidden to sell alcoholic products in Kyiv.

Tags: #russia #cooperation #brewery
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:51 10.03.2022
Ukrainian Armed Forces shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft – Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Armed Forces shoots down another Russian Su-25 aircraft – Defense Ministry

18:49 10.03.2022
JTI suspends investments in Russia

JTI suspends investments in Russia

18:33 10.03.2022
Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

Ukraine to accept Russia's surrender with understanding – Reznikov

17:43 10.03.2022
Ukraine launches 'Russia will pay' portal to collect info about destruction

Ukraine launches 'Russia will pay' portal to collect info about destruction

17:08 10.03.2022
Sony Music Group suspends activities in Russia – Tkachenko

Sony Music Group suspends activities in Russia – Tkachenko

15:46 10.03.2022
Zelensky signs law on expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on expropriation of Russian property in Ukraine

15:42 10.03.2022
Mykolaiv regional head opens hotline for Russian soldiers who 'want to stay alive'

Mykolaiv regional head opens hotline for Russian soldiers who 'want to stay alive'

15:35 10.03.2022
Grossi on possibility of Ukraine-IAEA-Russia meeting: no decision on this yet

Grossi on possibility of Ukraine-IAEA-Russia meeting: no decision on this yet

15:30 10.03.2022
Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

Kuleba hopes Lavrov to convey to Moscow Ukraine's requests for permission to provide humanitarian aid to Mariupol, 24-hour ceasefire regime

15:04 10.03.2022
Prospects for Russia-Ukraine summit discussed at meeting between Lavrov, Kuleba - Cavusoglu

Prospects for Russia-Ukraine summit discussed at meeting between Lavrov, Kuleba - Cavusoglu

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Business in Ukraine exempt from number of taxes for duration of martial law and year after it - Zelensky

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

LATEST

War between Russia and Ukraine will weaken growth of the European zone economy, increase inflation - Lagarde

Govt repeatedly expands list of critical imports, including transportation, Internet, barley, fertilizers, agricultural machinery, pistols, sports weapons

Kyivstar receives mobile equipment from abroad, to increase network capacity, restore Kryvy Rih-Kropyvnytsky main line

Next week we expect first EUR 300 mln tranche of EU macro-financial aid – Shmyhal

NBU asks Vietnam, Turkey, Kazakhstan and three other countries to refuse to serve Russian MIR cards

Business in Ukraine exempt from number of taxes for duration of martial law and year after it - Zelensky

Ukraine introduces licensing of exports of wheat, corn, poultry, chicken eggs, sunflower oil – resolution

Ukraine suspends export of meat, corn, oats, buckwheat, sugar, millet, salt

Russian ships receive refusals to call at ports – Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD