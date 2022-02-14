Economy

15:52 14.02.2022

USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

1 min read
USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had another conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and thanked for the decision to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"Another call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We keep actively coordinating efforts to protect Ukraine. Grateful to the United States for the decision to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance. We also discussed the functioning of the OSCE SMM. Ukraine is interested in it being fully operational," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

Tags: #usa #macro_finance
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:34 11.02.2022
USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

USA urges its citizens to leave Ukraine ASAP: military action may commence at any time

09:12 10.02.2022
Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

13:37 05.02.2022
U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Kvien urges SAPO election panel to stop listening to corrupt interests

19:08 01.02.2022
Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

Blinken in phone call with Lavrov calls on Russia to de-escalate, warns about serious consequences if Russia attacks Ukraine - State Dept

12:33 01.02.2022
Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

Ukraine receives about 500 tonnes of defense ammunition from USA over this day – Reznikov

11:14 01.02.2022
USA prepares sanctions against Russian elite in case of Russian attack on Ukraine – White House

USA prepares sanctions against Russian elite in case of Russian attack on Ukraine – White House

19:36 31.01.2022
USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

USA hopes for Russia's willingness to peacefully resolve Ukrainian crisis, but prepare for every scenario – Biden

12:11 29.01.2022
US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

US wants sanctions to hit Russian industry for threatening Ukraine – White House

20:47 28.01.2022
USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

USA still does not know if Russia going to attack Ukraine – Pentagon chief

20:20 28.01.2022
Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Kuleba, delegation of US Congress discuss package to deter Russian aggression

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Inflation in Ukraine up to 1.3% in Jan, remains at 10% in annual terms - statistics

France to provide Ukraine with EUR 200 mln loan, guarantee for EUR 1 bln for joint projects

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Ukraine's GDP grows by 3.2% in 2021 – Economy ministry

LATEST

American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine continues to operate in Kyiv – chamber's president

EU Council approves EUR 1.2 bln macro-financial aid to Ukraine

Launch of energy efficiency program to reduce gas consumption in Ukraine by 2.5% by late 2022 – president

Ukraine expects $300 mln from World Bank for energy efficiency

Energy regulator accuses Energoatom, United Energy and DTEK of collapse in electricity prices on market

Fitch revises outlook on Kernel's FC IDR to stable, affirms at 'BB-'

Nova Poshta starts delivering goods from online stores in Spain and France

Fitch revises Naftogaz's outlook to stable on sovereign action, affirms at 'B'

Level of shadow economy in Ukraine down to 31% of GDP in nine months of 2021

Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD