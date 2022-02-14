USA to provide macro-financial aid to Ukraine – Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba had another conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and thanked for the decision to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

"Another call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. We keep actively coordinating efforts to protect Ukraine. Grateful to the United States for the decision to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance. We also discussed the functioning of the OSCE SMM. Ukraine is interested in it being fully operational," Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.