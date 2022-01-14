Economy

15:21 14.01.2022

Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

1 min read
Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Ukraine and Azerbaijan will work to create a transport corridor, possibly within GUAM, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We will continue to work on a number of prospects. Among other things, this is the creation of a transport corridor, possibly within GUAM, which unites Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the current discourse is the development of transit potential and the creation of an appropriate modern infrastructure.

"We must step up cooperation in the field of international road and rail transport, as well as in the aviation industry," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine added that he also raised the issue of cooperation in agriculture and the titanium industry during the talk with the President of Azerbaijan.

Tags: #transport #azerbaijan #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:12 14.01.2022
Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

Hackers' use of Polish in attack on Ukrainian sites attempt to destabilize Polish-Ukrainian relations – Polish Foreign Ministry

15:15 14.01.2022
Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

14:31 14.01.2022
Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

Ukraine and Azerbaijan sign six bilateral documents

13:11 14.01.2022
Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

12:57 14.01.2022
Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

Russian special services preparing provocations against military personnel of Russian Armed Forces in order to blame Ukraine for this

11:59 14.01.2022
Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

Sweden expresses solidarity with Ukraine over recent cyberattack, urges to find out who is behind it – FM

11:20 14.01.2022
EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

EU condemns cyberattack against Ukraine, but doesn't know its perpetrators – Borrell

09:43 14.01.2022
Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

Ukraine sees hacker attack on govt websites at night

11:07 13.01.2022
Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

09:44 12.01.2022
Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 7,117 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trade turnover between Ukraine, Azerbaijan reaches $1 bln – Zelensky

Ukrainian eurobond quotes collapse due to more belligerent statements by Russia

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

LATEST

Naftogaz concerned about risks of balancing GTS

Shmyhal instructs Economy Ministry to create roadmap for corporatization of state enterprises for 2022

Govt limits markup on Ukrainian-made pasta

Ukrzaliznytsia sees UAH 457 mln of net profit in 2021

President's Office dpty head plans to start regular meetings with business from Jan

Shabo remains only large enterprise in Ukraine burning grapevine for production processes

Ukraine's energy system has necessary resources to ensure growth of electricity consumption – Energy Minister

Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate plans to inspect spent nuclear fuel storage in Jan – regulator head

AMKR accounts remain blocked, ArcelorMittal helps pay wages, important transactions carried out

DTEK accepting two more vessels with 158,000 tonnes of American coal in ports

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD