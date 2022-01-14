Zelensky: Kyiv, Baku will work on creation of transport corridor, possibly within GUAM

Ukraine and Azerbaijan will work to create a transport corridor, possibly within GUAM, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We will continue to work on a number of prospects. Among other things, this is the creation of a transport corridor, possibly within GUAM, which unites Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, the current discourse is the development of transit potential and the creation of an appropriate modern infrastructure.

"We must step up cooperation in the field of international road and rail transport, as well as in the aviation industry," Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine added that he also raised the issue of cooperation in agriculture and the titanium industry during the talk with the President of Azerbaijan.