Economy

15:18 04.01.2022

Zelensky signs law abolishing labels on audiovisual works

2 min read
Zelensky signs law abolishing labels on audiovisual works

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed law No. 1965-IX on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on the abolition of labeling copies of audiovisual works, phonograms, videograms, software, databases.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, the use of labels as a mechanism to counter the illegal distribution of copies of audiovisual works, phonograms, videograms, computer programs, databases has exhausted itself and is considered as an obstacle to the activities of bona fide manufacturers and distributors of this type of product.

So, therefore, the document signed by the head of state recognizes the law on the distribution of copies of audiovisual works, phonograms, videograms, computer programs, databases invalid.

"Now copyright holders will be able to choose the latest, more modern, individual (exclusive) ways to protect copies that are distributed on tangible media," the office said.

The law also decriminalizes the illegal production, counterfeiting, sale of illegally manufactured, obtained or counterfeited labels for packages of copies of audiovisual works by removing Article 216 from the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Also Article 164-9 was removed from the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses, which provided for liability for the distribution of relevant goods, the packaging of which is not labeled.

The law entered into force on January 1, 2022.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 3474 on December 15, 2021.

Tags: #audiovisual_works #law
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 04.01.2022
Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

16:22 01.01.2022
Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

09:32 31.12.2021
Strengthening fight against tax evasion, IT stimulation among legislative innovations coming into force on Jan 1 - lawyer

Strengthening fight against tax evasion, IT stimulation among legislative innovations coming into force on Jan 1 - lawyer

16:51 25.12.2021
Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

Stefanchuk signs law on localization in mechanical engineering

16:34 18.12.2021
President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

18:36 08.12.2021
Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

Zelensky signs law on UAH 8 bln national budget allocation to pay UAH 1,000 to vaccinated people via e-Support

14:09 02.12.2021
Rada extends for year law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

Rada extends for year law on special procedure for local self-government in ORDLO

12:40 15.11.2021
Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

Amendments submission to law on oligarchs won't be easy – Korniyenko

09:53 09.11.2021
Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

Urban planning reform bill in its current form neutralizes achievements of decentralization – expert

19:04 08.11.2021
Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Zelensky signs law on bringing NABU status in line with Constitution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

Govt introduces state regulation of prices for long loaf, sunflower oil, limits markup for them to 10%

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

LATEST

Stefanishyna: Cancellation of moratorium in absence of timber market to simplify export of round timber

Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Stefanishyna expects Ukraine to agree on sixth MFA program in early 2022

European Commission receives complaint from Naftogaz about dominant position of Gazprom in EU gas market

Govt introduces state regulation of prices for long loaf, sunflower oil, limits markup for them to 10%

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

Naftogaz wins appeal in Slovak Constitutional Court within IUGAS case

Issue of payment of debt to DTEK Renewables to be resolved following checks – Guaranteed Buyer head

Debt to RES generation for 2021 may be included in Ukrenergo transmission tariff – Guaranteed Buyer head

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD