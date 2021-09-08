Economy

12:12 08.09.2021

Volumes of partner deliveries by Ukrposhta growing – CEO

JSC Ukrposhta notes a steady increase in the volume of partner deliveries.

"For example, OLX has 500,000 parcels in one and a half months. They did not have such a result before us, and we did not have such a beautiful case before this cooperation. We increase volumes with all corporate clients, for example, we will soon announce another big partnership with the Rozetka [retail chain]. We want to further increase our share in these deliveries. We have growth in every online store each quarter,", CEO of Ukrposhta Igor Smelyansky said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, after building a new logistics network, Ukrposhta will also be able to offer the e-commerce segment fast delivery and other services most in demand on the market.

"Moreover, many marketplaces, I really hope, will have warehouses next to ours," Smelyansky said.

Tags: #smelyansky #ukrposhta
