Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the U.S. business, after which negotiations will take place with U.S. President Joseph Biden, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"Today, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a meeting with representatives of major American business. Among the guests are the leaders of Bechtel, CitiBank, JP Morgan, Lockheed Martin and others," Nykyforov said on Facebook.

Then, together with First Lady Olena Zelenskay, the President will visit the Arlington Cemetery and the Holocaust Museum in Washington.

"At about 14:00 Washington DC [21:00 Kyiv], a meeting with Joe Biden will start. As part of delegations and face-to-face. Then, a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Congress Caucus will take place in the Capitol," Nykyforov said.

Finally, Zelensky and his wife will take part in the opening of the Ukrainian House.