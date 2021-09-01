Economy

15:40 01.09.2021

Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

1 min read
Zelensky to meet with U.S. business reps ahead of meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the U.S. business, after which negotiations will take place with U.S. President Joseph Biden, press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov said.

"Today, Volodymyr Zelensky will have a meeting with representatives of major American business. Among the guests are the leaders of Bechtel, CitiBank, JP Morgan, Lockheed Martin and others," Nykyforov said on Facebook.

Then, together with First Lady Olena Zelenskay, the President will visit the Arlington Cemetery and the Holocaust Museum in Washington.

"At about 14:00 Washington DC [21:00 Kyiv], a meeting with Joe Biden will start. As part of delegations and face-to-face. Then, a meeting with representatives of the Ukrainian Congress Caucus will take place in the Capitol," Nykyforov said.

Finally, Zelensky and his wife will take part in the opening of the Ukrainian House.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #business
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:19 01.09.2021
Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

Ukroboronprom, U.S. defense companies sign three cooperation agreements for $2.5 bln

13:57 01.09.2021
Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

Washington to continue security, Nord Stream 2 dialogue with Kyiv – White House

12:28 01.09.2021
Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

Biden should seize on Zelensky meeting as opportunity to start rebuilding America's reputation as ally that keeps its pledges - FT

11:02 01.09.2021
Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

Biden to host Zelensky at White House Oval Office, no joint briefing scheduled

10:40 01.09.2021
Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

09:41 01.09.2021
U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

U.S. to allocate $60 mln of military aid to Ukraine

09:21 01.09.2021
Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

10:02 31.08.2021
Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

Zelensky couple arrives in Washington as part of working visit, upcoming meeting of Ukrainian-U.S. leaders – press service

16:58 30.08.2021
On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

12:40 30.08.2021
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky presents Transformation Plan of Ukraine with 80 projects totally worth $277 bln

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

Naftogaz seeks help from German special rep for Nord Stream 2 in transfer of gas transmission points to Russia-Ukraine border

Gazprom could possibly have to sell Nord Steam 2, EU believes – newspaper

LATEST

Farmak automates recruitment procedure

Energoatom, Westinghouse Electric sign memo on construction of power units at Khmelnytsky NPP for $30 bln

Polish concern Orlen has actual plan to enter Ukrainian market of oil products – Energy minister

Westinghouse negotiates fuel supplies for VVER-440 with Finland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary

Westinghouse to supply nine batches of fuel for Ukrainian NPPs in 2021

RGC successfully conducts hydrogen tests on gas control equipment in Chuhuiv

Energy Ministry considering idea of ​​transferring excise tax on electricity, including 'green,' to trust fund to pay off debts

All major services of Kyiv airport to be transferred to e-format - development director

Haluschenko: Energy Ministry developing new national plan for reduction of emissions

ICU announces launch of Ukraine's first mobile application for online trade in govt bonds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD