19:18 12.01.2026

AMKR plans to expand cooperation with Foundry, Mechanical Plant in repair of dump cars in 2026

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR, Dnipropetrovsk region) within the mining department of the enterprise plans to expand cooperation with the Foundry and Mechanical Plant in the repair of dump cars - special wagons for transporting ore.

According to a report in the corporate publication Metalurg, Repair and Assembly Shop No. 3 at the Foundry and Mechanical Plant primarily handles maintenance of the undercarriages of dump cars.

"Our workers repair frames, restore wheelsets, and service bogies. We often have to manufacture and install new side and center bearings, which are cast by the steel-casting shop," said Andriy Karaman, head of Repair and Assembly Shop No. 3.

Acting head of the Wagon Service of the Mining Department’s Rail Transport Division, Oleksandr Danchenko, said the department has been cooperating with the Foundry and Mechanical Plant on dump car repairs for about a year.

"Many repairs have already been completed. We coordinate not only with Shop No. 3, but also with other workshops, such as the metal structures shop, which, for example, replaces the sides and canopies of dump cars. We analyze work, make adjustments, and jointly improve repair quality. Plans are in place to expand cooperation in 2026," he said.

Foundry and Mechanical Plant LLC is part of the Kryvyi Rih Iron and Steel Works group of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (AMKR).

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is Ukraine’s largest steel producer, specializing in long products, including rebar and wire rod.

