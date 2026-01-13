Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:50 13.01.2026

JYSK indexes store employees' salaries in Ukraine by 15%

1 min read
JYSK indexes store employees' salaries in Ukraine by 15%

The international retail chain JYSK will increase base salaries for its retail employees in Ukraine starting February 1, 2026. The average salary indexation will amount to 15% and will cover all store employees, according to Yevhen Ivanytsia, Country Director of JYSK Ukraine.

"This decision is part of JYSK's systemic approach to supporting our team, maintaining a competitive level of remuneration, and investing in people who deliver a high level of service to our customers every day. We value everyone's contribution and continue working to create a stable and responsible working environment," he said on LinkedIn.

Currently, JYSK operates 112 stores in 38 cities across Ukraine, as well as the online store jysk.ua. The retailer employs more than 900 people in the country.

According to the YouControl analytical system, revenue of Jysk Ukraine LLC in January–September 2025 increased by 24% compared with the same period of 2024, reaching UAH 5.3 billion, while net profit rose by 22% to UAH 959 million.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group, which operates more than 3,500 stores in 50 countries. JYSK's revenue for the 2024/2025 financial year amounted to EUR 6.2 billion.

