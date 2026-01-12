Forests of Ukraine accumulates over 220,000 cubic meters of firewood for heating

In view of the energy situation in Ukraine, the warehouses of the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine have accumulated over 220,000 cubic meters of firewood, which will be enough to provide for the social sphere, the population and the military, the press service of the state enterprise reported on Telegram.

"The energy situation is extremely difficult. We have great hope that Ukrainian cities will hold, but we are preparing for any scenario… Stockpiling continues without interruption, and despite severely complicated logistics, warehouses are being constantly replenished," the state enterprise said.

According to Forests of Ukraine, despite prolonged power outages, there has not been a significant increase in demand for firewood. Since the start of 2026, only 15,000 cubic meters have been sold nationwide by forest management enterprises.

The state enterprise emphasized that supplying fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains an equally high priority and is being fulfilled in full according to contract terms. Foresters are ready to increase deliveries if needed.

Forests of Ukraine also assured that prices for social firewood will remain unchanged through the end of the heating season and advised households to start planning for next season and replenish their stocks in advance.