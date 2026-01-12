Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:02 12.01.2026

Forests of Ukraine accumulates over 220,000 cubic meters of firewood for heating

1 min read
Forests of Ukraine accumulates over 220,000 cubic meters of firewood for heating

In view of the energy situation in Ukraine, the warehouses of the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine have accumulated over 220,000 cubic meters of firewood, which will be enough to provide for the social sphere, the population and the military, the press service of the state enterprise reported on Telegram.

"The energy situation is extremely difficult. We have great hope that Ukrainian cities will hold, but we are preparing for any scenario… Stockpiling continues without interruption, and despite severely complicated logistics, warehouses are being constantly replenished," the state enterprise said.

According to Forests of Ukraine, despite prolonged power outages, there has not been a significant increase in demand for firewood. Since the start of 2026, only 15,000 cubic meters have been sold nationwide by forest management enterprises.

The state enterprise emphasized that supplying fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains an equally high priority and is being fulfilled in full according to contract terms. Foresters are ready to increase deliveries if needed.

Forests of Ukraine also assured that prices for social firewood will remain unchanged through the end of the heating season and advised households to start planning for next season and replenish their stocks in advance.

Tags: #forests_of_ukraine #firewood

MORE ABOUT

20:36 28.11.2025
Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

15:43 24.11.2025
Forests of Ukraine on auctions in Q1 2026: oak and birch rise in price, alder falls

Forests of Ukraine on auctions in Q1 2026: oak and birch rise in price, alder falls

16:46 18.11.2025
Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

Forestry enterprise Forests of Ukraine sells 100% of timber offered at forward auctions for H1 2026

14:44 14.10.2025
Economy Minister sets task of solving problem of raw materials shortage for woodworking

Economy Minister sets task of solving problem of raw materials shortage for woodworking

11:50 21.08.2025
SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

SBI investigates 587 forestry violations with damages over UAH 1 bln

14:45 21.07.2025
Forests of Ukraine calls CEO charges pressure over industry de-shadowing efforts

Forests of Ukraine calls CEO charges pressure over industry de-shadowing efforts

16:40 27.05.2025
Forests of Ukraine to allocate over UAH 500 mln to raise base salaries of lower-tier employees – Chair of Supervisory Board

Forests of Ukraine to allocate over UAH 500 mln to raise base salaries of lower-tier employees – Chair of Supervisory Board

18:15 12.05.2025
Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

18:58 16.04.2025
Forests of Ukraine to invest UAH 20 mln in restoration of 10,000 ha of 'collective farm' forests in Rivne region in 2025

Forests of Ukraine to invest UAH 20 mln in restoration of 10,000 ha of 'collective farm' forests in Rivne region in 2025

11:09 22.01.2025
Cabinet forms supervisory board of Forests of Ukraine

Cabinet forms supervisory board of Forests of Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

Ukraine’s intl reserves surge 30.8% in 2025 to record $57.3 bln

Govt plans to introduce new water use model for southern Ukraine after de-occupation – Economy Minister

Svyrydenko: UAH 3.1 bln saved to be used for purchase, modernization and repair of weapons, equipment

PM instructs Energy Ministry to provide a plan to increase cogeneration by 2026 by Jan

LATEST

AMKR plans to expand cooperation with Foundry, Mechanical Plant in repair of dump cars in 2026

Ukrainian Lobbyists Association supports govt's initiative on new Labor Code as systemic labor market reform

Ukrainian Court upholds lawsuit by potential bidders in competition to select asset manager for IDS Ukraine

Ministry of Energy instructed to increase reserves of natural gas, repair materials – Svyrydenko

Svyrydenko: Additional 911 MW released to grid after reviewing critical infrastructure list

EBRD provides OTP Leasing with local-currency equivalent of EUR 20 mln loan to support MSMEs

Ukraine’s intl reserves surge 30.8% in 2025 to record $57.3 bln

Azerbaijan plans to start gas supplies to 2 more European countries in 2026 – President

Number of loans issued under eOselia program in Ukraine down by 8.7% in 2025

Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

AD
AD