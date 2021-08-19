Economy

18:36 19.08.2021

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

Zelensky signs law abolishing Crimea free economic area

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law that invalidates the law on the creation of a free economic area on the Crimean Peninsula and cancels the specified area, according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

So, the card of bill No. 5502-d, adopted by the parliament on July 1 of this year, notes that on Thursday, August 19, the bill was returned to the Verkhovna Rada with the president's signature.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada canceled the Crimea free economic area, which was introduced by law in August 2014.

The adoption of relevant bill No. 5502-d on recognizing as invalid the law of Ukraine on the creation of the Crimea free economic area, on the specifics of performing economic activities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine and on amending some legislative acts of Ukraine was supported by 328 MPs.

