Economy

17:12 30.03.2021

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

2 min read
Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

The Supreme Court of Israel on March 26, 2021 rejected an appeal of Israel Discount Bank (IDB, Tel Aviv) seeking to have the claim brought by PrivatBank (Kyiv) against the ex-owners of the bank over the alleged misappropriation of $600 million dismissed, or otherwise stayed until other claims have been determined and ruled that the claims against IDB proceed in full.

The press service of PrivatBank said on Tuesday that by its ruling, the Israeli Supreme Court upheld the District Court's decision that the claims brought by PrivatBank against IDB should proceed in full and should not be struck out or stayed, as IDB had argued.

The press service recalled that on December 18, 2019, PrivatBank initiated a claim against Ihor Kolomoisky, Hennadiy Boholiubov, Israel Discount Bank (IDB). The claim concerns an alleged misappropriation scheme by which at least $600 million was unlawfully extracted from PrivatBank between 2007 and 2011 and transferred to a bank account held with IDB.

PrivatBank sues IDB in Israel as one of several defendants, claiming that IDB facilitated the misappropriation of the bank's funds and breached its duties to PrivatBank through enabling the obviously fraudulent transfers to be made into a bank account held with IDB in Israel, and failing to take any actions to refuse or block those transfers despite the many obvious 'red flags' indicating fraud and money laundering.

On December 18, 2016, the government of Ukraine, referring to a proposal of the National Bank and former shareholders of PrivatBank, decided to nationalize this largest financial institution on the Ukrainian market and injected over UAH 155 billion into its capital.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, PrivatBank was ranked first in terms of total assets (UAH 600.15 billion) among 74 banks operating in the country as of October 1, 2020.

Tags: #court #privatbank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 30.03.2021
'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

11:57 27.03.2021
Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

16:33 26.03.2021
Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

15:36 25.03.2021
Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

14:40 24.03.2021
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

12:03 20.03.2021
Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

18:36 19.03.2021
Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

17:16 19.03.2021
Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

Cassation Court refuses to recognize sanctions against TV channels as violation of citizens' rights

15:22 19.03.2021
NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

NBU conducting internal probe into cooperation with Kroll in case of withdrawal of $5.5 bln from PrivatBank – NBU official

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

LATEST

Ministry of Finance announces bill aimed at combating tax evasion

Rada unlocks large-scale privatization

Anti-corruption policy, judicial reform, gas, power markets remain under discussion with IMF – finance minister

Receipts of national budget 2021 in Q1 2021 to be UAH 10 bln more than Q1 2021 target – finance minister

Naftogaz, Poland's PGNiG to explore new fields in Western Ukraine

Rada passes bill on payment of UAH 8,000 to private entrepreneurs in 'red' zones

Fitch affirms Naftogaz at 'B', outlook stable

Ukrzaliznytsia intends to revise unprofitable contracts for long-term car rental - acting head

New investor announced opening of shopping and entertainment center “Respublika” by the end of the year

Ukraine should refrain from returning to control over gas prices, solve problem of imbalance in energy - IMF

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD