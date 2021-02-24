Ukrainian airports could catch up with 'pre-COVID' passenger traffic in 2024 - optimistic forecast

Ukrainian airports, according to optimistic forecasts, will be able to resume a "pre-COVID" passenger traffic of 25 million people in 2024.

This forecast was announced by Head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects of Ukraine (Ukrinfraproekt) Kyrylo Khomiakov, with reference to the State Aviation Administration, at the Ukraine 30. Infrastructure forum.

"From 2016 to 2019, passenger traffic in Ukraine doubled. This is the highest growth rate in Europe that has ever been. This is very powerful and proves that the potential for its further growth in Ukraine after the resumption of the "pre-COVID" period is huge," he said.

According to the pessimistic forecast, in 2024, Ukrainian airports will be able to resume passenger traffic only at the level of 18 million passengers.

At the same time, Khomiakov added that in Ukraine at present there is a low level of air mobility of the population - 0.5. In Moldova it is 0.8, Romania - 1.1, Poland - 1.2.

"If we reach the level of Poland, it will already be 45 million passengers a year (passenger traffic at airports)," he added.

As reported, the airports of Ukraine in 2020 served 8.664 million passengers, which is 64.4% less than in 2019.