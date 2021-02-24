Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine at a meeting on Wednesday agreed on the introduction of additional restrictions in terms of passenger traffic on the territory of regions with a "red" level of epidemiological danger with revision within one day.

In accordance with the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, in the regions where the "red" level of epidemiological danger is established, in addition to restrictive anti-epidemic measures, it is proposed, inter alia, to prohibit:

- regular and irregular passenger transportation by road, rail, city electric transport and metro (except for transit traffic);

- transportation by passenger cars, if the number of passengers, including the driver, is more than five persons (without taking into account children under 14 years old).

The last point, according to Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Krykliy, is aimed at limiting the work of fixed-route taxis.

According to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, these restrictions will come into force in seven days.

As reported, from Wednesday, February 24, adaptive quarantine was introduced in Ukraine with a "yellow" level of epidemiological danger.

Earlier, Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduced a "red" level of epidemic danger in Ivano-Frankivsk region from February 26.