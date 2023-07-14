Economy

19:47 14.07.2023

Airports in Georgia increase H1 passenger numbers 45%

Georgian airports in H1 2023 served 2.485 million passengers, which is 45% more than in the same period in 2022, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia said in a statement.

Passenger volumes registered at Georgian airports in H1 of this year almost equaled the number of passengers accepted for the same period in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.

Tbilisi International Airport served 1.566 million people, which is 35% more than in H1 last year.

Some 667,305 passengers passed through the Kutaisi International Airport (over a twofold increase) while 236,444 passed through the Batumi International Airport, a 9% increase.

Of Georgian local airports, the airport in Mestia (the high-mountainous region of Svaneti) increased passenger traffic by 1.6 times to 5,127 passengers, while Ambrolauri (mountainous region of Racha) was down 5% to 841 people. In Natakhtari (near Tbilisi), traffic increased to 9,295 passengers, an increase of 1.9 times.

During the first half of the year, 8,556 flights were completed in Georgia, an increase of 29%.

As of July 1, 2023, 48 airlines operate in the country traveling to 88 destinations.

Tags: #georgia #passenger #airports #numbers

