14:11 01.04.2022

Passenger traffic on border's western section remains stable on March 31 – border guards

Passenger traffic on the western section of the border on March 31 remained at the level of the previous day – about 61,000, but the number of those who left Ukraine slightly decreased, while the number of those who entered grew.

"The passenger traffic on the western section of the border remains stable," the State Border Guard Service said on Friday.

The service clarified that almost 37,000 left Ukraine against 38,000 a day earlier, and Poland accounted for about 60% of those who left, which is slightly below average.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the flow of people entering Ukraine on March 31 increased from 23,000 to 24,000, including citizens of Ukraine – from 19,000 to 21,000.

"A total of 537,000 our compatriots have crossed the border to enter Ukraine since the beginning of open armed aggression," the service said.

All checkpoints on the western border (except Dzvinkove – from 8:00 to 20:00 and Kosyno – from 8:00 to 24:00) operate around the clock.

The State Border Guard Service also reported that over the past day the number of registered vehicles with humanitarian cargo increased from 470 to 570, returning to the level of two days ago.

According to the UNHCR, as of 13:00 on March 31, a total of 4.1 million people have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, of which Poland received 2.38 million, Romania and Moldova – 688,110, Hungary – 374,540, Russia – 350,630, Slovakia – 292,040, and Belarus – 12,750.

