Facts

18:37 06.09.2023

Klitschko and Fraport CEO discuss restoration of Ukrainian airports, including in Kyiv

1 min read

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko discussed with Fraport Executive Director Stefan Schulte the restoration of Ukrainian airports after the war.

"We discussed further cooperation, including assistance from German partners in the future, post-war reconstruction and the operation of Ukrainian airports, in particular, the Kyiv Sikorsky municipal airport," Klitschko wrote on Telegram, noting that Fraport is one of the largest airport operators in Europe.

"I thanked Germany for the support and assistance, which we greatly appreciate. Mr. Schulte said that the company he leads would donate EUR 100,000 to Kyiv as charitable assistance ... Schulte stressed that he was sure that Ukraine must win this war and will win! I invited him to visit Kyiv," Klitschko said.

The communication took place online.

