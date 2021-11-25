Zelensky announces construction of two new airports in eastern Ukraine, in Zakarpattia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the adoption of a strategic decision on the construction of two new airports in the east of Ukraine and in Zakarpattia within the framework of the Big Construction program.

"Today Ukraine is investing billions of hryvnias in the modernization of regional airports. These are new runways, these are new terminals in Chernivtsi, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Kryvy Rih, Dnipro [...]We are also preparing for two more. We have recently decided - this is a strategic question: about two more new airports. In the east of Ukraine and another new airport in Zakarpattia," Zelensky said at the "Big Construction: Aviation and Tourism" forum on Thursday.

At the same time, the head of state did not specify exactly where these airports will be located.