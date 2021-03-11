Economy

08:58 11.03.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia notes an increase in passenger traffic and ticket sales since the beginning of 2021 compared to the autumn-winter period of 2020.

According to chairman of the board Volodymyr Zhmak, in the first week of February 2021 the company carried 357,600 passengers, which is 40% more than in mid-December 2020, and the number of tickets sold increased by 9%, to almost 440,000.

"The trend has begun to change - we are increasing passenger traffic and ticket sales compared to the autumn months of 2020. Of course, we are far from the pre-COVID level, but we are moving in a positive trend. Thanks to what? Thanks to innovative approaches to the formation of new trains, the opening of new routes, optimization of traffic - we are reducing the time for trains on many routes," Zhmak said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #passenger_traffic
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:31 02.03.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

Ukrzaliznytsia suspends disembarkation/embarkation of passengers in Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr regions from March 7

15:02 02.03.2021
State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

State program for 3-5 years for purchase of passenger cars will help attract intl companies - Ukrzaliznytsia

15:45 24.02.2021
Ukrainian airports could catch up with 'pre-COVID' passenger traffic in 2024 - optimistic forecast

Ukrainian airports could catch up with 'pre-COVID' passenger traffic in 2024 - optimistic forecast

14:29 24.02.2021
Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

Cabinet agrees to tighten restrictions on passenger traffic in regions with 'red' epidemiological regime

13:58 24.02.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia wants status of Big Construction project for City Express

Ukrzaliznytsia wants status of Big Construction project for City Express

15:34 23.02.2021
Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

Stadler exploring possibility of having local manufacturing content at Kyiv Electrical Carriage-Repair Plant

15:04 23.02.2021
Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

Investors from China, Korea, Turkey interested in project of high-speed traffic in Ukraine – Ukrzaliznytsia head

12:17 05.02.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia gets only 15.8% of compensation for carriage of students in 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia gets only 15.8% of compensation for carriage of students in 2020

11:09 04.02.2021
Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

Govt approves transfer of railway track from Ukrzaliznytsia to Energoatom in exclusion zone for launch of CSFSF

09:24 28.01.2021
UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

UZ-Cargo cuts cost of using Ukrzaliznytsia cars for Feb by UAH 100

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

LATEST

Dpty Prime Minister of Ukraine speaks about main functions, tasks of Ministry of Strategic Industry

Ukrainian state-owned banks cut profit to UAH 23 bln in 2020 – Finance Ministry

Coal stocks, 'green' generation growing in Ukrainian power system

Legal market of heated tobacco products in 2021 will fall by 3 times if excise tax rises by 320% - Philip Morris

UIA refunds $2.5mln to passengers in Feb for canceled flights due to COVID-19

Siemens to supply Blue GIS switchgear to DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Inflation accelerates to 7.5% yoy in Feb – statistics

Cabinet cancels obligatory sale by Energoatom of 5% of resource for special session, reduces period of peak electricity supplies

Vitrenko backs development of electronic biofuel trading platform in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD