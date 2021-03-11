Ukrzaliznytsia notes rise in passenger traffic since early 2021

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia notes an increase in passenger traffic and ticket sales since the beginning of 2021 compared to the autumn-winter period of 2020.

According to chairman of the board Volodymyr Zhmak, in the first week of February 2021 the company carried 357,600 passengers, which is 40% more than in mid-December 2020, and the number of tickets sold increased by 9%, to almost 440,000.

"The trend has begun to change - we are increasing passenger traffic and ticket sales compared to the autumn months of 2020. Of course, we are far from the pre-COVID level, but we are moving in a positive trend. Thanks to what? Thanks to innovative approaches to the formation of new trains, the opening of new routes, optimization of traffic - we are reducing the time for trains on many routes," Zhmak said.