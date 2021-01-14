Economy

15:07 14.01.2021

Ukraine's airports reduce passenger traffic by 64.4%, airlines by 65% in 2020

1 min read
The airports of Ukraine in 2020, according to recent data, served 8.664 million passengers, which is 64.4% less than in 2019.

According to the website of the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine, on international routes passenger traffic of Ukrainian airports during this period decreased by 65.3%, to almost 7.628 million people.

According to the statistics, in 2020 Ukrainian airlines served almost 4.793 million people, which is 65% less than in 2019. Of these, almost 4.284 million people were transported in international traffic (down by 65.8%).

At the same time, over the past year, Ukrainian airlines performed 44,200 commercial flights (a decrease of 57.2%), including 34,600 international (less by 60.1%).

As reported, the airports of Ukraine in 2019 served 24.337 million passengers, which is 18.5% more than in 2018.

