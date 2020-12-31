Ukraine won't use components from Russia during reconstruction of GTSOU - operator head

Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTSOU) LLC does not plan to use components produced in the Russian Federation within the framework of the large-scale reconstruction of the gas transmission system planned for the next five years, said Head of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine LLC (GTSOU) Serhiy Makogon.

"Unfortunately, a significant number of gas pumping units at GTS facilities were produced in the Russian Federation in the 70s and 80s, but as part of a large-scale reconstruction of the GTS in the next five years, we plan to completely abandon products from Russia. Our GTS should not depend on equipment from Russia," he wrote on his Facebook page, commenting on the new contract with the state-owned enterprise Zorya-Mashproekt.

According to the company's press release, the agreement concluded on December 29 with GTSOU provides for overhaul and maintenance of gas turbine engines of compressor stations Stavyschenska, Hrebenkivska, Romnenska, Zinkiv, Reshetylivska, Husiatyn, Sofiyivska, and Bar.

As a result of the repair of nine engines, their service life will be extended by 20,000 hours. Three of them are planned to be accepted for renovation in January 2021. The total amount of the contract is about UAH 370 million.

Zorya-Mashproekt recalled that in July 2020, a contract was signed with GTSOU for overhaul and maintenance of 11 engines for UAH 490 million.