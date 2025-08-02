Interfax-Ukraine
16:40 02.08.2025

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev explained the reason for the government's amendments to the Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility, and said that the new version must be approved by the Council of the European Union by the end of September.

"Yesterday, the Ukrainian government made a decision to amend the Ukraine Plan for the Ukraine Facility. I want to explain why this is important. Two years have passed since we started preparing the Ukraine Plan. And now is the time to update our commitments: adapt the deadlines - extend some of them, and shorten some, and also add references to specific EU law and clarify the wording of the steps," Sobolev wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the possibility of making changes to the Plan was discussed with the European Commission from the very beginning, it is provided for in the Regulation on the establishment of the Ukraine Facility, and the teams have been working together to agree on adjustments over the past few months.

"It is important that the volume and content of our commitments to our European partners remain the same as they were. We will continue to implement the Plan in accordance with its updated version. The changes will concern steps from the third quarter of 2025, so we are already starting to move according to the new schedule. And we will fulfill some commitments faster than we agreed with our partners when the Plan was initially formed," he added.

Sobolev informed that the new version must be approved by the EU Council by the end of September, which will complete the formalization of the process.

"I would like to emphasize that Ukraine Facility will remain my focus in the future. Our ministry will continue its role as National Coordinator and will ensure the implementation of the Ukraine Plan by all responsible bodies," the minister emphasized.

As reported, on August 1, the Cabinet of Ministers amended the plan for implementing the financial support program for Ukraine from the European Union, Ukraine Facility.

