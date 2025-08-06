Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:55 06.08.2025

Appointment of Customs Service head via competition ensures reform continuity, EU aligned modernization

2 min read
Appointment of Customs Service head via competition ensures reform continuity, EU aligned modernization

The appointment of a new head of the State Customs Service of Ukraine through a competition should ensure continuity of the initiated reforms and become an impetus for further modernization of Ukrainian customs in accordance with EU standards, the service believes.

"The full implementation of the provisions on the reform of the body creates the basis for the appointment of a head capable of continuing the process of consistent transformation of Ukrainian customs, which will ensure further rebooting," the service commented to Interfax-Ukraine, answering a question about the start of the competitive selection for the position of head of the service.

The State Customs Service said the organization of an open and transparent competitive selection for the position of its head is carried out by a competition commission, the composition of which was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers this week. Moreover, according to the European Commission, despite the ongoing Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, serious problems with staffing and budgetary constraints, the progress made by Ukraine in implementing customs reform over the past two years "is very impressive."

The State Customs Service also said one of the priority areas of further reform has been the granting of the State Customs Service the status of a law enforcement agency as an important prerequisite for the full integration of Ukraine into the European customs space. This, in turn, will provide customs officers with new opportunities to effectively combat smuggling, while at the same time imposing significantly greater responsibility on them. That is why it is extremely important not only to maintain the progress already achieved, but also to adapt to new challenges, the service said.

As reported, on October 17, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on the reform of the State Customs Service. It provides for a procedure for rotating customs officials, integrity checks and lifestyle monitoring, and the possibility of conducting psychophysiological interviews using a polygraph of customs officials.

Tags: #contest

MORE ABOUT

16:40 30.06.2023
ARMA head Duma claims pressure on competition commission

ARMA head Duma claims pressure on competition commission

19:31 24.01.2023
Govt orders Ukrgasbank to select independent members of Supervisory Board during competition on par with state-owned banks

Govt orders Ukrgasbank to select independent members of Supervisory Board during competition on par with state-owned banks

16:05 22.04.2021
Miss Ukraina-2021 contest to be held in October

Miss Ukraina-2021 contest to be held in October

HOT NEWS

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

LATEST

Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

NovaPay increases loan portfolio by 60% since year start

NBU's net currency interventions increase by 30.9% in July

Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

EIB eyes EUR 200 mln loan for Ukraine social housing

IFC joins EUR 40 mln Ukraine infrastructure fund with EBRD, EIB

Statistics speak against depriving Ukrainians of social benefits in Germany - Ukrainian ambassador

AD
AD