Economy

15:00 28.08.2020

NBU finally removes obstacles for entering govt bond market by nonresidents – Finance Ministry

2 min read
NBU finally removes obstacles for entering govt bond market by nonresidents – Finance Ministry

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), by expanding opportunities for investment in government domestic loan bonds, has finally eliminated obstacles for foreign investors to enter the Ukrainian securities market, the press service of the Finance Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The changes adopted by the NBU have finally removed all obstacles to the operation of an alternative way of entering the Ukrainian securities market for foreign investors, namely, direct access to the purchase and sale of government bonds with the help of a "nominee holder," the ministry said.

The press service recalled that in May 2019, thanks to the established "link" between the National Depository of the NBU and the Clearstream international depository, foreign portfolio investors received simplified access to the Ukrainian government bonds market, but now Ukrainian banks that have accounts with the NBU depository will be able to open depot accounts for its foreign clients for the purpose of buying and selling Ukrainian government bonds.

"This innovation may be of interest to foreign investors who do not have a "link" with the Clearstream international depository," the Finance Ministry said.

The press service of the NBU told Interfax-Ukraine that the expansion of opportunities of investing in government bonds is aimed at improving the situation for various groups of investors – both nonresidents and local market players.

"A fairly wide range of changes has been introduced – from servicing the account of a foreign nominee holder, which will simplify the access of foreign investors to the local market, to providing an opportunity for local banks, which are not licensed depository institutions, to become primary dealers in the government bonds market," the National Bank said.

Tags: #nbu #finance_ministry #bonds
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 27.08.2020
NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

NBU head assures intl investors of consistent monetary and foreign exchange policy

09:39 26.08.2020
Volume of issuing 'affordable loans 5-7-9%' exceeds UAH 5.5 bln – Finance Ministry

Volume of issuing 'affordable loans 5-7-9%' exceeds UAH 5.5 bln – Finance Ministry

18:59 25.08.2020
NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

NBU places bank Arcada on list of insolvent banks

15:40 20.08.2020
Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

Reduction of inflation target in near future may be premature step - NBU

18:03 19.08.2020
NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

NBU at fourth auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids from six banks for UAH 5 bln at 6.5%

17:50 12.08.2020
NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

NBU at third auction of interest rate swap satisfies bids of five banks for UAH 2 bln at 6.5%

17:52 11.08.2020
Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

Money supply in Ukraine up by 3.6% in July

18:20 07.08.2020
ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

ICU invites NBU council to consider reduction of medium-term inflation target of central bank

11:39 07.08.2020
Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

Ukraine's forex reserves 1% up in July – NBU

10:22 03.08.2020
Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

Record-hitting surplus of $4.3 bln posted for current account of balance of payment in Q2 2020 – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

LATEST

Ukraine raises gas reserves in UGS to 25 bcm

Naftogaz will raise price of gas for public by 45%, to UAH 4.7/cubic meter in Sept

Total losses of Energoatom amount to about UAH 10 bln in H1 - Kotin

Agroton sees $3.6 mln in net loss in H1 2020

New Ukrzaliznytsia head wants to divide Ukrzaliznytsia into four companies, change corporate structure

New Ukrzaliznytsia head advocates uniform freight tariff, privatization of non-core assets

Ukraine wants to implement hydropower, energy storage projects in near term – minister

Ukraine, Germany sign intergovernmental statement on start of energy partnership

Economy ministry improves inflation forecast for 2020 to 5.9%, expects average hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 27/$1

Deficit of national budget in Jan-July 2020 reaches UAH 51 bln – treasury

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD