Economy

12:24 17.08.2020

Ukraine terminates Agreement with Russia on mutual establishment of trade missions – MFA

1 min read
At a meeting on Monday, the Ukrainian government decided to terminate the Agreement with Russia on the mutual establishment of trade missions, said Emine Dzhaparova, the First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine.

"Today, at an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, it was decided to terminate the Agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Russian Federation on the mutual establishment of trade missions, which has been in effect since October 1992," Dzhaparova wrote on her Facebook page.

According to her, given the Russian aggression and the occupation of Crimea, and, accordingly, the current state of relations between the countries, this agreement has lost its practical significance and does not meet the national interests of Ukraine.

Tags: #russia #trade #ukraine #mfa
