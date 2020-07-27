Economy

12:55 27.07.2020

Ukraine to consider building of hydrogen plant – Energy minister

Ukraine will consider the issue of building a hydrogen production plant, acting Minister of Energy Olha Buslavets has said.

"Ukraine must move with the entire progressive world within the framework of modern technologies and their use, and calculate its capabilities several steps ahead," Buslavets said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Ukraine could become a reliable supplier of hydrogen to the EU, in particular to Germany.

As reported, in July, the European Union adopted Hydrogen Strategy. It involves the addition of an integrated energy system with a massive industrial production of renewable hydrogen. It can serve as a source of energy where the use of electricity is difficult. In the future, it will be produced mainly using wind and solar energy.

