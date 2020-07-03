Economy

18:43 03.07.2020

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

1 min read
First Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Kateryna Rozhkova will act for head of the NBU until a new governor is appointed.

"Until the appointment of a new governor, I will perform the duties of governor of the National Bank according to the schedule," she said during a press briefing.

Rozhkova called on the president, the government and politicians for cooperation, which will allow the National Bank to fulfill the functions assigned to it by the Constitution of Ukraine and the law on the NBU.

"For our team, those lines that were voiced by the governor remain "red lines." First, the independence of the NBU as an institution, the right of the National Bank to make decisions regardless of political wishes, but only with the aim of maintaining macro-financial stability. It's also inadmissible to turn on the printing press, the inadmissibility of return of bankrupt banks to their former owners. This is the inadmissibility of administrative interference in market relations," Rozhkova emphasized.

According to her, the NBU team understands the responsibility and remains to work to maintain and ensure macro-financial stability and stability of the financial sector.

