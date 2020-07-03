Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Verkhovna Rada backed a resolution on resignation of Governor of National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii.

A total of 286 MPs voted for the document on July 3, a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Servant of the People faction backed the decision with its 211 votes, 22 members of Opposition Platform-For Life voted for the decision, For Future Party deputy group backed the decision with 17 votes, 18 votes from Dovira deputy group, 13 votes from Batkivshchyna and five independent MPs backed the decision. European Solidarity and Holos factions unanimously voted against the decision.

"I made a difficult but necessary decision to resign, because NBU has been under systematic political pressure for a long time. Pressure to approve decisions that are not economically sound, that focus on short-term simple victories and can cost the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine in the longer term," Smolii said from the rostrum.