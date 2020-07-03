Economy

17:23 03.07.2020

Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

1 min read
Rada with 286 votes backs resignation of NBU governor Smolii

Verkhovna Rada backed a resolution on resignation of Governor of National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Yakiv Smolii.

A total of 286 MPs voted for the document on July 3, a correspondent of Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Servant of the People faction backed the decision with its 211 votes, 22 members of Opposition Platform-For Life voted for the decision, For Future Party deputy group backed the decision with 17 votes, 18 votes from Dovira deputy group, 13 votes from Batkivshchyna and five independent MPs backed the decision. European Solidarity and Holos factions unanimously voted against the decision.

"I made a difficult but necessary decision to resign, because NBU has been under systematic political pressure for a long time. Pressure to approve decisions that are not economically sound, that focus on short-term simple victories and can cost the Ukrainian economy and Ukraine in the longer term," Smolii said from the rostrum.

Tags: #nbu #rada #smolii
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 03.07.2020
Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

Meeting with president precedes NBU governor's resignation

18:43 03.07.2020
Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

17:35 03.07.2020
Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

15:41 03.07.2020
NBU's low inflation policy is supported by vast majority of Ukrainians – survey

NBU's low inflation policy is supported by vast majority of Ukrainians – survey

12:07 03.07.2020
NBU assures business of unchanged policy with maintaining independence

NBU assures business of unchanged policy with maintaining independence

10:34 03.07.2020
Finance ministry denies potential impact of NBU governor's resignation on macroeconomic stability

Finance ministry denies potential impact of NBU governor's resignation on macroeconomic stability

10:34 03.07.2020
No pressure was posed on Smolii, NBU didn't pursue effective communication policy - president's advisor

No pressure was posed on Smolii, NBU didn't pursue effective communication policy - president's advisor

09:10 03.07.2020
Zelensky holds consultations about candidate to post of NBU governor

Zelensky holds consultations about candidate to post of NBU governor

17:10 02.07.2020
EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

EU says NBU governor's resignation is 'a worrying signal' – statement

16:15 02.07.2020
No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

No grounds to talk about threat to NBU independence, IMF trust – Finance minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rozhkova takes office as acting Governor of NBU

Rada with 226 votes dismisses head of Antimonopoly Committee Yuriy Terentyev

NBU assures business of unchanged policy with maintaining independence

Thanks to effective fight with shadow schemes national budget gets extra UAH 1 bln – Finance minister

Zelensky holds consultations about candidate to post of NBU governor

LATEST

U.S. Congress members urge Zelensky to maintain consensus dialogue with RES investors

Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

Ukraine fulfills only one out of seven benchmarks of memo with IMF with deadline before July 2020

Thanks to effective fight with shadow schemes national budget gets extra UAH 1 bln – Finance minister

Resignation of NBU governor temporarily affects Ukraine's issuing eurobonds, we will talk on further plans later – Finance minister

Ukraine annuls issue of eurobonds after NBU governor's resignation – Finance ministry

Metinvest sees revenue fall by 13%, debt down by $34 mln in April

Naftogaz in June pays UAH 39.6 bln of dividends to budget, bringing total payment to UAH 48.1 bln – Kobolev

EIB will issue EUR 50 mln for building new premises for UNIT.City

Govt extends PSO on market where gas sold to households by one month until Aug 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD