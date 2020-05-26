Economy

14:32 26.05.2020

Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

2 min read
Ukrainian business needs extra assistance package – Saakashvili

Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses need an emergency aid package, Mikheil Saakashvili, head of the executive committee of the National Reforms Council under the President of Ukraine, has said.

"I am very worried, because if we do not take very urgent measures, an emergency package of assistance to Ukrainian business...Who can save the economy today? The state has no money...The government has no money to support someone, to give them. The only one who can save the country at this time is Ukrainian business, especially small and medium-sized businesses," he told Ukraine 24 TV on Monday.

Saakashvili added that it is necessary to make life easier for Ukrainian business.

"At least, it is necessary to lag behind them, to let go, not to adopt new laws such as bill No. 1270, when 'Now tax police will come, and then the special police, etc.' No, let go, make it easier. You even need to close your eyes to some things. You have to do it manually when you want the economy to succeed. And give people the opportunity to breathe freely. Either we will assess ourselves from this point of view, as the whole government, or Ukraine will have a very big economic crisis, including a political one," he added.

