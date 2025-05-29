Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:51 29.05.2025

Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

1 min read
Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed cooperation in the defense industry with representatives of Finnish business, as he reported on his own Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the BRAVE1 military technology exhibition.

"We examined the exhibits presented at the BRAVE1 military technology exhibition. Among them are FPV drones, copters, reconnaissance vehicles, robots, sea drones and other advanced weapons. We also got acquainted with a new development - a Ukrainian turret controlled by AI," Shmyhal wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian government drew the guests' attention to favorable conditions for investing in the development of Ukrainian weapons.

"Yesterday, the EU Council approved the SAFE instrument, which provides for the possibility of borrowing up to EUR 150 billion for investments in the defense industry of member states. Within the initiative, the Ukrainian defense industry will be able to be involved on equal terms with the defense industry of the European Union countries. And our unique defense cluster Brave1 can become an extremely promising niche for cooperation between companies from the two countries," Shmyhal emphasized.

Tags: #finnish #business

MORE ABOUT

18:52 23.05.2025
Representatives of Danish business circles visit Ukraine to study business opportunities - embassy

Representatives of Danish business circles visit Ukraine to study business opportunities - embassy

20:08 20.05.2025
US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

20:41 21.04.2025
Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

19:46 10.04.2025
Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

14:16 10.04.2025
Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

Shmyhal: Ukraine not buffer or a gray zone, we are new opportunity for Europe to rediscover its identity

20:22 31.03.2025
EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

EBA calls for faster development of digital solutions for correct display of data on military conscripts in Diia

19:57 12.03.2025
Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

Third group of REDpreneurUA program launched: support and development of existing business in Ukraine – URCS

18:01 04.02.2025
Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

Swedish govt improves conditions for participation of Swedish companies in Ukraine’s recovery

10:00 09.01.2025
FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

FortuneGuard, McGill and Partners, and ARX Launch War Risk Insurance Facility with $50 Million Limits in Ukraine

12:52 28.12.2024
Business confidence strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position – Zelenskyy at meeting with 27 entrepreneurs

Business confidence strengthens Ukraine's negotiating position – Zelenskyy at meeting with 27 entrepreneurs

HOT NEWS

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukraine ready to become key energy hub for Azerbaijan in Europe – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

Fitch affirms Ukraine's 'restricted default' rating, downgrades 2025 GDP forecast to 2.5%

LATEST

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Restrictions on trading in foreign currency domestic loan govt bonds provided in memo with IMF to preserve supply of currency on market – NBU

Philip Morris invests UAH 60 mln in construction of shelter in Lviv region

Ukreximbank's net profit increased by 26.0%, to UAH 2.4 bln in Q1 2025

CEO of titanium Velta predicts real results of minerals deal with USA by 2035

Govt extends term of preferential lending from 2 to 5 years for businesses in high military risk zones

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

EVA chain completes major phase of e-commerce distribution center upgrade in Ukrainian city of Brovary

Ukrainian regulator streamlines gas transportation into Ukraine via Trans-Balkan corridor

Ukrainian govt aims to arrange long-term trade framework with EU by end of July – Minister

AD
AD