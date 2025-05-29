Shmyhal discusses cooperation in defense industry with Finnish businessmen at BRAVE1 military technology exhibition

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed cooperation in the defense industry with representatives of Finnish business, as he reported on his own Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The meeting took place at the BRAVE1 military technology exhibition.

"We examined the exhibits presented at the BRAVE1 military technology exhibition. Among them are FPV drones, copters, reconnaissance vehicles, robots, sea drones and other advanced weapons. We also got acquainted with a new development - a Ukrainian turret controlled by AI," Shmyhal wrote.

The head of the Ukrainian government drew the guests' attention to favorable conditions for investing in the development of Ukrainian weapons.

"Yesterday, the EU Council approved the SAFE instrument, which provides for the possibility of borrowing up to EUR 150 billion for investments in the defense industry of member states. Within the initiative, the Ukrainian defense industry will be able to be involved on equal terms with the defense industry of the European Union countries. And our unique defense cluster Brave1 can become an extremely promising niche for cooperation between companies from the two countries," Shmyhal emphasized.