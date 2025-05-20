US Ambassador Davis, Dpty PM Stefanishyna discuss creating opportunities for US business

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Julie Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna discussed Ukraine's efforts to increase transparency and create opportunities for U.S. business, the U.S. Embassy press service said.

"Even during the war, Ukraine continues to implement important reforms. We discussed Ukraine's efforts to increase transparency and create opportunities for U.S. business with Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna," the embassy said on its Telegram on Tuesday.

It is noted that "the agreement to establish a U.S.-Ukrainian reconstruction investment fund will be a continuation of this progress – laying the foundation for sustainable recovery and long-term growth."

The post is illustrated with a joint photo of Davis and Stefanishyna.