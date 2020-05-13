Economy ministry plans to create 154,000 jobs in road construction, 150,000 in improvement of public amenities

The Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ministry plans to create 154,000 jobs in the sphere of road construction and stimulate entrepreneurship in order to overcome unemployment, Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Minister Ihor Petrashko has said.

"We plan to create around 154,000 jobs in road and transport infrastructure construction, as well as 150,000 jobs in the sphere of improvement of public amenities," he said during a meeting of the Ukrainian government on Wednesday.

According to the minister, jobs in the sphere of improvement of public amenities will be created at the expense of subsidies to local budgets.

The ministry also plans to create 85,000 agriculture jobs, he said.

The government will stimulate the restoration of jobs by small and micro businesses. Petrashko said that representatives of small and micro businesses criticized the affordable loan programs as participation in them requires saving jobs.

"There were commentaries that some programs do not meet the requirements as enterprises have dismissed people… Therefore, we will make some amendments to these requirements so that enterprises can hire people again," Petrashko said.

The minister said that unemployment is expected at the level of 9.4% this year comparing to 8.2% in 2019. It will touch mostly trade and repairs, agriculture, processing industry and public administration.

"Many people (49%) have higher education," Petrashko said, adding that 42% of unemployed people are 45 and older.

He also said that the financing is already available for the creation of 216,000 jobs.