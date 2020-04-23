Economy

18:01 23.04.2020

NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

2 min read
NBU revises downwards inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 to 6%

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has revised downwards its inflation forecast for Ukraine in 2020 from 4.8% to 6% and confirmed it at 5% for 2021-2022.

"In 2020, inflation will remain within the target range of 5% +/- 1 pp. This will not be impeded by monetary and fiscal support to the economy," the NBU said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator said that fiscal and monetary policy measures that are aimed to support businesses and households will partially offset the decline in consumer demand. However, consumer demand will remain subdued for long after the quarantine ends, keeping inflation from growing above the target level this year.

Inflation will also be contained by declining global energy prices, which will continue to influence domestic fuel prices. At the same time, the increase in inflation compared with the current level will be primarily driven by a pass through from the recent depreciation of the hryvnia, the NBU said.

"In Q1 2021, inflation will temporarily deviate from the target range against a low comparison base. Afterwards, it will decrease and stabilize at the medium-term target of 5%. This level will be achieved thanks to the NBU's prudent monetary policy and a more restrained fiscal policy after the pandemic ends and economic activity recovers," the central bank said.

The NBU recalled that in March, consumer inflation declined to 2.3% year-over-year. According to preliminary data from NBU online monitoring, inflation will remain low in April.

Tags: #nbu #inflation
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:01 23.04.2020
NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

14:43 23.04.2020
NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

14:37 23.04.2020
NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

NBU plans to hold first long-term refinancing auction in first half of May – NBU governor

14:15 23.04.2020
NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

09:51 21.04.2020
Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

Food, medicine and fuel fall in price this week – NBU

17:22 17.04.2020
Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

Before introduction of quarantine business predicted fall in inflation, hryvnia strengthening – NBU

18:20 10.04.2020
Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

Net purchase of foreign currency in interbank market by NBU this week totals $283.2 mln

15:12 10.04.2020
NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

NBU receives documents from Yaroslavsky to agree purchase of 100% in Bank Credit Dnipro

18:01 09.04.2020
NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

NBU predicts tough macroeconomic scenario without IMF program

15:12 07.04.2020
Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Ukraine's intl reserves down by 7.8%, to $24.9 bln in march – NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU predicts 5% decline in Ukraine's GDP in 2020 with 3.4% bounce in 2021

NBU ready to take govt-secured corporate bonds, municipal bonds as collateral

NBU cuts key policy rate from 10% to 8%

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

LATEST

Venture investments in Ukrainian startups, IT companies 1.5 times up in 2019 – UVCA

EBRD ready to provide financial support to Ukrenergo to partially cover company's deficit

Ukrposhta sends cargo worth $1.5 mln to US by UIA passenger plane, plans to make flight regular

Port charges should be cut by 20% in two stages – industry associations

UAFIC gets $100,000 from USAID to create mediation platform for handling financial consumer complaints

Fitch revises Ukraine's outlook to stable; affirms at 'B'

S&P affirms Kernel holding 'B' ratings, outlook stable

Vodafone Ukraine seeks to launch eSIM late June

Ukraine's Finance Ministry again decides not to hold govt bond auctions

Vitrenko from Naftogaz proposes using vacant storage facilities in Ukraine to store cheaper oil

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD