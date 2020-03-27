NBU on Friday slightly increases interventions to support hryvnia in interbank market to $16 mln

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sold $16 million in the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday, which is $5 million more than on Thursday, according to a posting of the central bank on its Facebook page.

"This week, we only entered the market in three out of five days with interventions to smooth out exchange rate fluctuations and generally sold a fairly small amount of currency – less than $80 million," the NBU said.

The hryvnia exchange rate in the interbank market on Friday continued to fluctuate at around UAH 28/$1, as a day earlier.