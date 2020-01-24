Economy

14:06 24.01.2020

Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

Ukrainian govt plans to attract EUR 26 mln of EU assistance to improve management of agricultural resources, conducting land reform

The Cabinet of Ministers on Friday approved a draft agreement on improving the management of agricultural resources and land reform in the amount of EUR 26 million, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"We have approved the draft agreement on financing the event "EU Support for the Development of Agriculture and Small Farms in Ukraine," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

After signing the document, it is planned to help Ukraine in the areas of institutional and sectoral reform in agriculture and rural areas, support for small farms, and support for land reform.

