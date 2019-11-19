Economy

15:01 19.11.2019

Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

4 min read
Bakhmatiuk denies NBU claims of UAH 29.3 bln debt to state

The information about the debt of the owner of agricultural holdings UkrLandFarming and Avangard, Oleh Bakhmatiuk, in the amount of UAH 29.3 billion to the state is not true and it is manipulation, Bakhmatiuk has told Interfax-Ukraine and proposed to attract international advisors for independent assessment and developing joint solutions to settle the debt.

"Yesterday it was UAH 10 billion, today it is UAH 30 billion, and tomorrow it will be UAH 40 or UAH 50 billion. This is some hysteria on the part of the National Bank. These are not Bakhmatiuk's debts, these are the obligations of banks to which there is a debt of the former shareholder of VAB Bank Maksymov, there are debts of borrowers in Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk and others," he said by phone, commenting on the NBU accusations.

Bakhmatiuk said that in relation to his bank Financial Initiative, a court decision on the illegal introduction of an interim administration is in effect.

The businessman added that out of UAH 7.7 billion of debts of his companies to state-owned banks, included by the National Bank in the total amount of UAH 29.3 billion, debts to Oschadbank and Ukrgasbank are restructured, and they are in a state of restructuring before Ukreximbank.

"Their desire to destroy is more than the desire to receive [back debts]. UAH 8 billion is a figure that could be repaid," Bakhmatiuk said, recalling that he formally sent a proposal to the Deposit Guarantee Fund to gradually repay this amount with UAH 1 billion per a year with a payment of UAH 500 million guarantee fee.

The businessman expressed the opinion that the NBU puts forward such accusations in order to shield the ex-employees of the National Bank suspected in the case of a VAB Bank stabilization loan of UAH 1.2 billion, in particular, First Deputy Governor of the NBU Oleksandr Pysaruk.

"But it doesn't turn out that Pysaruk is good when he gave a loan, and Bakhmatiuk is bad when he took it. Everything was done legally. If Pysaruk is not guilty, then I am innocent," Bakhmatiuk said.

He also denied the information about the litigation allegedly won by the National Bank on his personal guarantee. According to the businessman, some positive decisions for the NBU were made in relation to a number of real estate facilities, with which the National Bank now does not know what to do.

"They won poultry farms, a distillery, but they do not know what to do with it. Imagine: 500,000 chickens are sitting, what will the National Bank do with it?" the owner of agricultural holdings said, describing the situation. He said that such a policy leads to depreciation collateral and losses by the state.

He also said that in any case, complaints of the sluggish enforcement of court decisions should not be presented to him, but to the State Enforcement Service.

Bakhmatiuk also sharply criticized the National Bank for the inequality of approaches.

"Publish data on all debtors: start with the largest and end with the smallest. Why do you mention only Bakhmatiuk? Write to everyone! Does someone else return the money? At least I try," the former owner of VAB Bank and the Financial Initiative Bank said.

Once again, he called on the National Bank and the state to create the rules of the game and sit at the negotiating table to resolve the debt through its restructuring.

The NBU on Friday published an infographic in which it states that Bakhmatiuk owes UAH 11 billion to the Deposit Guarantee Fund, UAH 10.6 billion to the central bank for refinancing loans, and UAH 7.7 billion to three state-owned banks. The National Bank recalled that the debt of the ex-owner of VAB Bank and bank Financial Initiative on refinancing loans was secured by his personal guarantee for repayment in the total amount of UAH 8.6 billion and property guarantees of Bakhmatiuk's companies.

The central bank added that out of over 50 lawsuits filed as of November 15 of this year, 19 court decisions on surety agreements with respect to bank Financial Initiative were made in favor of the NBU and entered into legal force, while there are no decisions regarding the VAB bank.

Tags: #bakhmatiuk #nbu #debt #ukrlandfarming
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:29 19.11.2019
Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

Dubinsky proposes to make NBU's claims under refinancing loans taken by insolvent banks fifth-level priority tier creditors

15:56 15.11.2019
Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

Total debt of Bakhmatiuk's insolvent VAB Bank, bank Financial Initiative to state is UAH 29.3 bln

18:09 14.11.2019
Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

Total debt of insolvent banks to NBU on refinancing loans as of early Nov 2019 stands at UAH 46 bln

13:33 13.11.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

12:05 13.11.2019
Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

17:33 12.11.2019
NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

16:39 12.11.2019
NBU Board ready to act as guarantor of former Central Bank employees in VAB Bank case

NBU Board ready to act as guarantor of former Central Bank employees in VAB Bank case

10:43 12.11.2019
Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

Bakhmatiuk offers gradual repayment of UAH 8 bln of debts to VAB Bank, Bank Financial Initiative, plans to return to Ukraine

10:14 12.11.2019
Ukrlandfarming owner Bakhmatiuk asks Zelensky to intervene in VAB Bank case

Ukrlandfarming owner Bakhmatiuk asks Zelensky to intervene in VAB Bank case

16:02 07.11.2019
Extraordinary meeting of NBU Council fails to choose chairperson

Extraordinary meeting of NBU Council fails to choose chairperson

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

LATEST

Opening of land market to allow Ukraine to accelerate economic growth by 0.5-1.5% of GDP a year in next five years – World Bank

World Bank improves forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2019 to 3.6%

Honcharuk calls on investors to contact Business Protection Commission in case of problems with state agencies

DTEK completes bank debt restructuring with extra issue of $100 mln eurobonds

Dropping claims against Gazprom economically unsound – Naftogaz

Brokbusiness insurer reduces gross premium collection by 9.59% in nine months

Gazprom's proposal unacceptable for Ukraine – Energy Minister

Naftogaz gets no new official letters from Gazprom – Naftogaz top manager

Gazprom sends Naftogaz Ukrainy formal proposal on gas transit

Ex-owners of PrivatBank ask for time to fight suit heard by London court

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD