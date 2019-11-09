Deputy Head of President's Office Zhovkva hopes for intensification of talks on expanding free trade with Canada

Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva has held a meeting with Canada's Assistant Deputy Minister for Global Affairs Peter MacDougall, during which he expressed hope for the intensification of negotiations to expand the scope of the free trade agreement (FTA) between Ukraine and Canada.

According to the official website of the head of state, during the meeting Zhovkva noted that the agreement had already proved its effectiveness.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian side emphasized its interest in liberalizing the travel regime for Ukrainian citizens going to Canada, which was discussed during bilateral top-level talks in Toronto in July this year.