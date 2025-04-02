Economy Ministry will provide 28 processing enterprises with UAH 157.9 mln grants within program

The Ministry of Economy has approved 28 applications submitted under the program of grants for processing enterprises, the total amount of payments will be UAH 157.9 million.

"These are the first grants for processing enterprises in 2025. Almost UAH 158 million will be available to 28 enterprises. Last year, the program of grants of up to UAH 8 million for the development of the processing industry enabled almost 400 small and medium-sized enterprises to update their production equipment. We expect that the pace this year will exceed last year's," First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko was quoted as saying in a message on the department's website on Wednesday.

She added that the program is also being expanded so that even more manufacturers can benefit from it

The ministry emphasized that the expected term for receiving funding is 1-1.5 months after the end of the wave and the fulfillment of all conditions.

It is noted that the program is implemented within the framework of the Made in Ukraine policy. It gives enterprises the opportunity to receive funds for the modernization or expansion of production capacities on co-financing terms. Currently, state support is received by manufacturers of agricultural machinery, electrical and medical equipment, printing, aircraft, food products, animal feed, clothing, wood and metal products

The program is financed from the state budget (through the Ministry of Economy) and from the Fund for Compulsory State Social Insurance in Case of Unemployment (through the State Employment Service). In 2024, the state provides manufacturers with 375 grants worth UAH 1.8 billion.

The submission of applications continues in waves of two weeks. A new wave started on March 29. Documents can be submitted via the Diia platform.