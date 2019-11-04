DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by late 2022

DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by the end of 2022, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko has said.

He said that the company successfully realized the goal set two years ago to build 1 GW of green capacities by the end of 2019.

"We set ourselves the next ambitious goal: to build another 1 GW of capacities over the next three years," Tymchenko said.

According to him, the company is currently in the active stage of developing the financing structuring selecting project partners. In particular, DTEK plans to build 0.5 GW of wind and 0.4-0.5 GW of solar power facilities. For their construction, sites in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions are being considered.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of the System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk) of Rinat Akhmetov. The functions of strategic management of the enterprises of the group that make up the vertically integrated chain for the extraction and enrichment of coal, production and sale of electricity were delegated the holding.