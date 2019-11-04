Economy

12:28 04.11.2019

DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by late 2022

1 min read
DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by late 2022

 DTEK seeks to build 1 GW more green power facilities by the end of 2022, DTEK CEO Maksym Tymchenko has said.

He said that the company successfully realized the goal set two years ago to build 1 GW of green capacities by the end of 2019.

"We set ourselves the next ambitious goal: to build another 1 GW of capacities over the next three years," Tymchenko said.

According to him, the company is currently in the active stage of developing the financing structuring selecting project partners. In particular, DTEK plans to build 0.5 GW of wind and 0.4-0.5 GW of solar power facilities. For their construction, sites in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Mykolaiv regions are being considered.

DTEK was established in 2005 to manage the energy assets of the System Capital Management Group (SCM, Donetsk) of Rinat Akhmetov. The functions of strategic management of the enterprises of the group that make up the vertically integrated chain for the extraction and enrichment of coal, production and sale of electricity were delegated the holding.

Tags: #tymchenko #dtek
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:02 22.10.2019
DTEK Renewables plans 'green' bonds debut

DTEK Renewables plans 'green' bonds debut

16:40 18.10.2019
Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

Corum Group signs another contract with Polish PGG for UAH 300 mln

17:46 09.10.2019
DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

DTEK in July-Sept considerably cut imports of electricity to Burshtyn Island, while number of importers grows from 3 to 8 – Ukrenergo

15:36 10.09.2019
DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

DTEK completes project with Radar Tech, to focus on European startup market in 2019-2020

15:01 06.09.2019
Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

Moody's upgrades rating of DTEK Energy B.V. to 'Caa2'

12:00 09.08.2019
DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

11:25 11.07.2019
Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

Ukrinterenergo resumes power supply to Voda Donbasu

14:45 02.07.2019
DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

DTEK plans to start importing electricity from Europe in July

10:35 12.06.2019
DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

DTEK to switch Luhansk TPP to gas burning or to import anthracite from alternative sources if needed

12:35 07.06.2019
DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

DTEK seeks to build two wind farms with total capacity of 565 MW in Mykolaiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz top manager cites arguments of unsoundness of Gazprom's position on 'imbalance' of Stockholm arbitration

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $60 mln in Sept 2019

Verkhovna Rada at second reading votes draft law on unbundling

LATEST

Naftogaz top manager cites arguments of unsoundness of Gazprom's position on 'imbalance' of Stockholm arbitration

EC Vice President Sefcovic to meet with Ukrainian Deputy PM Kuleba on Nov 5

PM about draft national budget 2020: first without boosting taxes, but with reduction of deficit

Kyivstar pays UAH 4.5 bln of dividends in Q3 2019

Kyivstar sees 33.1% rise in EBIDTA, 18.3% growth of revenue in Q3 2019

Govt approves draft national budget 2020 for second reading by Rada

Surplus of Ukraine's consolidated balance of payments amounts to $60 mln in Sept 2019

NBU estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Q3, 2019 at 3.5%

AMC allows Tigipko to acquire Arena-City

Metinvest repays another part of pre-export financing debt of $75 mln ahead of schedule

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD