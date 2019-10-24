Economy

16:39 24.10.2019

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih opens 11th metal warehouse in Ukraine, third in Kyiv region

PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih has opened the third metal products warehouse in Kyiv region, from which the company plans to ship 5,000-6,000 tonnes of products per month.

According to the press release of the steel plant, the company is expanding its distribution network in Ukraine and opening the eleventh metal products warehouse in the country and the third one in Kyiv region. Earlier this year the company acquired additional sales sites in Odesa and Dnipro.

The new distribution warehouse in Kyiv (at 9 Luhova Street) is conveniently located for deliveries to Obolonsky and Podilsky districts, as well as to the central part of the capital. The planned turnover will amount to 5,000-6,000 tonnes per month, if necessary, it can be promptly increased to 8,000 tonnes. The total capacity of the new site exceeds 10,000 tonnes of metal products. Its delivery to the warehouse can be carried out by rail as there are tracks, the warehouse is also equipped with two cranes with a lifting capacity of 10 and 20 tonnes.

According to Anastasia Tatarulyeva, the deputy director general for marketing and sales at the plant, Kyiv region accounts for 20% of the total consumption of the plant's products in the domestic market.

"It leads in terms of the volume and pace of construction in the country. It has good prospects for the development of infrastructure and the industrial sector, not to mention housing construction. In the first six months alone, more than 684,000 square meters of housing were built and commissioned here. Construction remains the key customer for us, so the development of our sales network in the capital is a natural and logical step in distribution," she said.

