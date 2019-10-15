Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to see the results of work with non-performing loans (NPL) of banks, especially state-owned banks, and proposes to debtors and former owners of bankrupt banks to voluntarily pay the debts, advisor to the head of the Office of the President Victoria Strakhova has said.

"Gentlemen, debtors, especially state-owned banks: you either pay voluntarily (as part of financial restructuring, a Dutch auction, transfer of property), or you will be jailed and forced to pay," Strakhova wrote on her Facebook, noting that she could be much more straightforward than the press service in its report on the outcome of the meeting held on October 11.

"It concerns everyone: newcomers from Europe and the countries of the Arab Peninsula, and those who departed to London... Pay the loans and sleep peacefully..." the member of the Zelensky's team added, specifying that she was talking about the former co-owner of PrivatBank Ihor Kolomoisky.

Strakhova, who since July this year has also been a member of the supervisory board of the state-owned Ukreximbank under the president's quota, said that Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) Artem Sytnyk, Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andriy Smyrnov back her.

In addition, Strakhova said that she will moderate the NPL panel at a banking forum on October 17, where she plans to discuss the issue of collecting debts from non-payers abroad, the experience of Oschadbank and Alfa Bank in this direction, as well as the results of work of the the Deposit Guarantee Fund.

She publicly invited Kolomoisky to a discussion at the forum. "You [Kolomoisky], we could say, is the leader of the NPL market: according to PrivatBank – [UAH] 213 billion (total for the system [UAH] 566 billion). Come to the forum... Let's talk: how much is yours and not yours, how do you feel about the restructuring of yours and not yours portfolio or the restructuring that other "workmates" went through, and indeed how to live on (taking into account the messages from the president)," Strakhova wrote.