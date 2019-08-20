Economy

EU approves financing of ASAUR risk management system audit – Nefyodov

Head of the Customs Service of Ukraine Maksym Nefyodov plans to unlock the financing of customs by international financial institutions (IFIs), in particular, the European Union has approved the financing of audit of the ASAUR automated risk management system.

"Some bodies have an official ban to cooperate with the SFS [State Fiscal Service]. For example, Americans stopped it in 2016," he said at a meeting with business at the Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday.

According to him, there were a lot of complaints against ASAUR from business.

"It has 80,000 risks and filters ... And it is impossible for one person to check them," the head of the customs service said.

