Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:34 07.08.2025

Kyivstar posts 23.5% EBITDA growth in Q2 2025, boosts investment nearly 73%

3 min read
Kyivstar posts 23.5% EBITDA growth in Q2 2025, boosts investment nearly 73%

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile network operator, increased its EBITDA by 23.5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2025 to UAH 6.90 billion, while its revenue rose by 25.8% to UAH 11.86 billion, driven by significant growth in its telecommunications and digital technology segments.

"EBITDA grew 23.5% YoY in 2Q25, with the EBITDA margin at 58.2% (-1.1 p.p. YoY), reflecting a higher share of direct digital revenue following the Uklon consolidation. The second quarter experienced cost pressures including increases in utilities, consulting, and IT support expenses," parent company VEON said in its earnings report released Thursday.

For the first half of 2025 overall, Kyivstar's EBITDA jumped 39.5% to UAH 12.85 billion, while revenue increased 36.1% to UAH 22.58 billion.

The report also noted that Kyivstar ramped up its capital investments by 72.8% year-over-year in Q2 2025, reaching UAH 3.93 billion. For the six-month period, capex grew 89.8% to UAH 6.35 billion.

"Capex in 2Q25 at $ 94.7 million represents capex intensity of 33.2% in 2Q25 and 28.2% in 1H25, underscoring Kyivstar’s accelerated reinvestment in existing business to maintain technological leadership amid the ongoing war," VEON said.

In dollar terms, Kyivstar's Q2 EBITDA rose 18.6% to $166 million, and revenue climbed 20.8% to $286 million. For the first half of the year, EBITDA grew by 31.5% to $309 million, while revenue increased 27.9% to $542 million.

The company's total mobile subscriber base shrank 4.5% year-over-year to 22.4 million, reflecting continued customer migration driven by the conflict. However, the decline in the 4G user base was less severe – just 1.2% to 14.4 million. Meanwhile, the number of bundled service users surged 23.7% to 6.5 million, accounting for 31.7% of all subscribers, amid sustained high demand for service bundles.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) increased by 20.6% year-over-year to UAH 146.

Kyivstar also reported a 20.3% rise in data usage per user in Q2 to 12.6 GB, while the number of digital users grew by 51.2% year-over-year to 13.4 million.

Among its subsidiaries, the company highlighted that the number of users on its medical information system Helsi reached 2.5 million as of June 2025 – a 15.8% increase compared to Q2 2024. New subscription models and B2B segment development also showed continued growth.

The user base of Kyivstar TV rose 21.7% year-over-year to 2 million by the end of Q2 2025. The company attributed this positive momentum to the launch of an Xbox app, expansion of Ukrainian-language content, and exclusive sports broadcasts.

Uklon, which was consolidated into Kyivstar's financials in April 2025, contributed $21.7 million in revenue and $9.3 million in EBITDA in Q2. The platform facilitated 41.2 million rides and 1.1 million deliveries during the quarter. The company said this integration marked a strategic move to expand its footprint in the digital services market.

Other notable Q2 developments included a memorandum signed with the Ministry of Digital Transformation to co-develop Ukraine's first Ukrainian language large language model (LLM). The project is slated for completion by year-end and aims to deliver secure digital services using localized data.

Kyivstar also received approval to conduct pilot tests of Direct-to-Cell satellite technology, which the company intends to use to provide mobile connectivity in areas without traditional ground-based coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach mountainous and rural regions.

Tags: #kyivstar

MORE ABOUT

15:58 07.08.2025
VEON expects to list Kyivstar on NASDAQ soon after Cohen Circle shareholders' meeting on Aug 12

VEON expects to list Kyivstar on NASDAQ soon after Cohen Circle shareholders' meeting on Aug 12

10:34 21.07.2025
Kyivstar Group of Companies consists of five businesses and there will be more – CEO

Kyivstar Group of Companies consists of five businesses and there will be more – CEO

11:51 24.06.2025
Kyivstar telecom operator launches in-house cloud service for Ukrainian businesses

Kyivstar telecom operator launches in-house cloud service for Ukrainian businesses

20:56 18.06.2025
Kyivstar receives permission to test Direct to Cell satellite technology

Kyivstar receives permission to test Direct to Cell satellite technology

18:33 17.06.2025
Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

Kyivstar, Ministry of Digital Transformation sign memo of cooperation to create LLM

12:42 11.06.2025
VEON appoints New Group CFO Burak to Kyivstar's Supervisory Board, replacing former CFO Brakenhoff

VEON appoints New Group CFO Burak to Kyivstar's Supervisory Board, replacing former CFO Brakenhoff

14:02 09.06.2025
Ukraine's mobile operator Kyivstar integrates core network with Starlink's satellite infrastructure

Ukraine's mobile operator Kyivstar integrates core network with Starlink's satellite infrastructure

11:21 02.06.2025
Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar aims to boost non-telecom revenue to 50% within 5 years via $1 bln investment

Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar aims to boost non-telecom revenue to 50% within 5 years via $1 bln investment

12:53 06.05.2025
Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

11:14 28.04.2025
Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

Vodafone Ukraine, Kyivstar mobile operators complete 2100 MHz spectrum swap

HOT NEWS

Univer investment group opens about 1,000 new accounts every month

NBU committee unanimously backs keeping key policy rate at 15.5% in July

Cabinet approves commission to elect customs service chief

New version of Ukraine's Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU Council by late September – Sobolev

Svyrydenko instructs Marchenko to submit for consideration decision on selection committee for customs head

LATEST

Business supports easing currency restrictions, hopes for consideration of other proposals

Appointment of Customs Service head via competition ensures reform continuity, EU aligned modernization

Farmers to get compensation of up to 80% of breeding animals cost, up to 25% for building farms

Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

Interpipe supplies specialized micropiles for bridge reconstruction in Slovakia

NovaPay increases loan portfolio by 60% since year start

NBU's net currency interventions increase by 30.9% in July

Subject of National Day of Ukraine at EXPO 2025 in Japan is gratitude to intl partners – Svyrydenko

Ukraine counts on Japan's leadership role in post-war reconstruction – Sybiha at EXPO 2025

EIB eyes EUR 200 mln loan for Ukraine social housing

AD
AD