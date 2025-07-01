Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:04 01.07.2025

IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

2 min read
IMF urges acceleration of customs reform by Ukraine, pushes appointment of new customs head to Dec 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has called on Ukraine to intensify efforts to reform the State Customs Service (SCS) and has agreed to a revised timeline proposed by Ukrainian authorities, postponing the appointment of a new head of the agency from June to December 2025.

" Greater efforts are needed to jump-start the stalled customs reforms, which straddle revenue and governance areas. The selection of a new head of SCS is unfortunately delayed, as the CMU [Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine] has yet to formally appoint the selection commission, which is a first step in the process," the IMF stated in its updated EFF program review published on its website early Tuesday.

According to the document, Ukrainian authorities reiterated their commitment to SCS reforms and proposed a new sequencing to the reform process to enable greater domestic buy-in: present a detailed SCS reform plan (prior action); once the plan is approved, engage with external partners to identify financing for SCS reforms, which they estimate could cost between $0.4–1.2 billion for new equipment, training, salaries, etc. (by end-August).

Once financing is identified, appoint the selection commission (by end-August) and appoint the new head of SCS by end-2025.

"While [IMF] staff considers that the appointment process could have proceeded concurrently with the development of the reform and financing plan, it will go along with the authorities’ proposal on the expectation that the process will be completed by end-December. Nevertheless, given persistent delays in this reform, staff sees considerable risks to its timely completion," the report said.

The IMF mission also also emphasized the importance of developing KPIs for the head of SCS. In line with good international practice, these KPIs should balance the need for revenue mobilization with other objectives, such as trade facilitation, governance, and risk reduction.

For the eighth review, Ukraine submitted a detailed SCS reform plan to the Cabinet of Ministers in lieu of naming a new agency head.

As reported, the Ministry of Finance was expected to submit a structural reform plan for customs by June 17, 2025.

Tags: #imf #customs_service #reforms

MORE ABOUT

18:31 01.07.2025
Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

18:06 01.07.2025
NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

NABU to receive access to independent experts by end of Feb 2026 – Arrangement with IMF

15:57 01.07.2025
IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

14:20 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

14:03 01.07.2025
Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

15:51 27.06.2025
IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

13:02 03.06.2025
World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

World Bank, Ukraine's Finance Ministry working on $1 bln agreement to support Ukrainian reforms

17:51 29.05.2025
Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

Ukraine and IMF reach staff-level agreement on 8th review of EFF program

17:28 26.05.2025
Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

Shmyhal discusses further cooperation and future tranche with IMF mission

13:53 24.05.2025
Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

Dpty PM Kuleba, IMF mission discuss restoration of infrastructure, housing for IDPs, preparations for URC-2025

HOT NEWS

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses reforms in Ukraine with OECD Secretary General

Drawing doomsday scenarios for Ukraine's power system this summer irresponsible – D.TRADING manager

Ukraine's 2026–2028 Budget Declaration provides for optimization of local court network

Ukrainian oil producer Ukrnafta updates 163 units of specialized equipment since early 2025

NBU to transfer record UAH 151.3 bln to budget in 2026

NBU restricts two credit unions from providing certain types of financial services until end of 2025

Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Budget Declaration based on devaluation of up to UAH 44.8 per $1 by 2026, UAH 45.8 per $1 by 2028

GDP growth due to war prolongation to slow down to 2.4% in 2026, defense to require another UAH 775 bln – Budget Declaration

Budget declaration provides for reduction in deficit to 9.9% of GDP in 2026, 5.2% of GDP in 2027, 3.8% of GDP in 2028

AD
AD